Tickets are on sale for the Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days opening concert. Country music superstar Chris Janson will headline the event at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds, 363 Orchard St.
Janson’s new song, “Good Vibes,” is the debut single from his forthcoming third studio album. His sophomore album, “Everybody,” produced his second No. 1 hit single, “Fix A Drink,” the chart-topping follow-up to his No. 1 debut smash “Buy Me A Boat.”
His CMA-nominated song, “Drunk Girl,” won Music Row “Song of the Year” and has been called “the most important song to come out of Nashville in years.”
Jackson Michelson will open the concert. Over the past year Michelson has played more than 150 shows, opened for Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and Zac Brown Band and visited radio stations
in more than 120 cities across the
country.
Raised in Corvallis, Ore., Michelson kicked off his country career on the West Coast, carving out a sound that blended the rootsy twang of the American South with the sunny, feel-good spirit of the Pacific Coast.
By the time he moved to Nashville, he’d already spent years on the road, playing in bands back at home.
Janson is the only artist in 2018 who opened the CMA Awards and closed out the ACM Awards, with what Rolling Stone called a “must-see performance.” Janson continues to sell out shows on his headlining “Waitin’ on 5 Tour,” and has been announced as direct support for Chris Young’s “Raised on Country Tour.”
Janson is an Academy of Country Music award-winning singer/songwriter, whose dynamic, high-octane live performances have received rave reviews all across the country. Janson will be putting on a must-see show, which Billboard magazine proclaims “equal parts energy and heart.”
Raised in Perryville, Mo., Janson began his journey from humble roots from small-town living.
After graduating high school, Janson jump-started his career and moved to Nashville to pursue music.
Janson performed multiple shows a day on Broadway in downtown Nashville for a year and soon received a publishing deal writing songs for other artists, including Tim McGraw, Hank Williams, Jr., and LoCash.
Janson released his first big smash hit as an artist entitled “Buy Me a Boat” in 2015 and his life changed dramatically with hit after hit to follow.
Last year, Janson was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by CMA & ACM “Entertainer of the Year” Keith Urban and a few months later inducted as an esteemed Grand Ole Opry member by the legendary Garth Brooks.
With his new single “Good Vibes,” from his forthcoming third studio album, Janson is on the road this summer headlining his “Waitin’ on 5 Tour,” including a return to the historic Ryman Auditorium, and as direct support on Chris Young’s “Raised on Country Tour.”
Meanwhile, Michelson at a young age, did what many of Walla Walla’s young do with their summers: work on a farm baling hay and driving combines. It was not until his older brother landed a Christian record deal that Michelson started to get a taste for music.
Selling T-shirts and merchandise for his brother while touring, Michelson’s passion for music sparked, and he began playing in his own bands back home. Michelson’s career kicked off when he, too, moved to Nashville, where he wrote music that drew from his Pacific Northwest life and blended it with the sweet twang of the South.
Michelson has played more than 150 shows, pouring his soul into every show.
“Crowd engagement is so important to me,” he said. “My show is just as much about the band paying attention to the crowd, as the band putting on a show for the crowd. It’s not just about us; it’s about the experience we’re all gonna have together,” said Michelson.
This year’s fair is sure to be an unforgettable event with these down-to-earth, lively artists performing on stage. With real country roots, and boot stompin’ tunes, Janson and Michelson will be kickin’ up fun at the 153rd Walla Walla Fair alongside many other fun-packed performances.
To read more about Janson, Michelson, other performing artists or to purchase tickets for their concert, visit wallawallafairgrounds.com/p/getinvolved/concerts.