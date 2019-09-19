American Truck Historical Society Blue Mountain Chapter of Walla Walla will host its 27th annual show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
Forty to 50 trucks are expected to be displayed along with small engines, tractors and other transportation items.
The chapter was chartered on July 4, 1984, by Ken Goudy, Gary Buttice and Bill Dolling; Nick Plucker and Bill Elsey soon followed.
The Chapter now has 26 members and meets monthly.
Contact Russ Shorten for more information at 509-876-1795.
Admission is $9 general, $8 seniors/students, $4 children 6-12.