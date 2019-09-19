A living-history presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday will animate the life of a Catholic missionary when Jean-Paul Grimaud portrays the Rev. Eugene Chirouse at Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 Myra Road.
In addition, a Museum After Hours talk on Sept. 26 will look at indigenous beadwork traditions.
Chirouse traveled from his native France to Oregon Territory with four missionary oblates and arrived at Fort Walla Walla on Oct. 5, 1847, only a month before the massacre at Whitman Mission.
The Catholic priests and missionaries were called upon to be peacemakers.
Chirouse was ordained at Hudson’s Bay Company Fort Walla Walla on Jan. 2, 1848, the first Catholic ordination in what would become the state of Washington.
In 1853, Chirouse founded the St. Rose of the Cayouse mission at the mouth of Yellowhawk Creek, where Gov. Isaac Stevens met him on his way from the east through the Walla Walla Valley to assume his duties in Olympia.
Chirouse was also present at the Walla Walla Treaty Council of 1855 conducted by Stevens.
At the end of 1856, during the Indian Wars, he was transferred to the Puget Sound area, where he lived and worked for most of the rest of his life, dying in British Columbia in 1892.
Museum hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for seniors 62 and older and students, and $9 general admission. For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.
Maryhill museum beadwork expert talk
The Columbia River Plateau has the dubious distinction of being the sole North American culture region whose distinct indigenous beadwork traditions are popularly identified as being products of outside influences.
In this Fort Walla Walla Museum After Hours presentation, Maryhill Museum of Art curator Steven L. Grafe will examine this phenomenon and illustrate the uniqueness of the three main styles of Plateau native beadwork from 1860-1960. The presentation will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 26. These talks are free.
Steven L. Grafe became curator of art at Maryhill Museum of Art in 2009. Before that, he served as curator of American Indian Art at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City and Chief Curator at the Southwest Museum in Los Angeles.
His publications include “Peoples of the Plateau: The Indian Photographs of Lee Moorhouse, 1898-1915,” “Lanterns on the Prairie: The Blackfeet Photographs of Walter McClintock,” and numerous periodical articles about Western history and art. He has been a student of Columbia River Plateau beadwork for almost 30 years.
