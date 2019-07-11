Walla Walla Historical Auto Club, chartered on June 8, 1959, is celebrating its 60 year in 2019. On Sunday, members will convene to tour around the Walla Walla Valley, stopping at the garages of two club members.
The procession then plans to stop at Fort Walla Walla Museum for an antique automobiles display on the lower level from noon-3 p.m.
The club is open to anyone who has a car 30 years old or older — or even just has an interest in antique and classic vehicles. The group meets once per month in the Pioneer Park Garden Center off Alder Street at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month and welcomes new members. Yearly dues are $30 per household.
Current President Judy Piper is the daughter of charter members Dick and Corleen Buerstatte. As her son Greg and his family joined, her grandkids are some of a number of the club’s fourth-generation members.
For more information about this group, contact 509-386-4099, or 509-525-2890.