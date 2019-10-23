A Historic Cemeteries Tour will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Meet in the Walla Walla Community College parking lot, 2933 E. Isaacs Ave., to board a bus provided by Walla Walla University at 9 a.m.
Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries will lead a tour of three abandoned cemeteries. The event is sponsored by the local chapter of the Archaeological Institute of America in honor of International Archaeology Day. The group will go to Stubblefield (Saling) Cemetery on Foster Road in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, where they will tour the cemetery and have an opportunity to participate in an assessment of its needs, as well as helping with plans for mapping the cemetery and finding the location of unmarked graves.
Next, participants will move to the Lyons Creek (Hendrix) Cemetery, northeast of Mill Creek and Meiners roads, for another tour and assessment of the site and its needs. The most prominent burial there is of William Davies, who established a Mormon schismatic community on Scenic Loop and Mormon Grade and declared his son to be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ.
More information on Davies and his community is at ubne.ws/33wELuR.
The final site is Rose Hill Cemetery at the corner of Middle Waitsburg and Smith roads, after which the bus will return by 3 p.m. Rose Hill is closer to the road than Stubblefield or Lyons Creek, both of which require considerable walking from the road.
WWHC has been granted a certificate of authority by the Washington Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation for the care and maintenance of each of these abandoned cemeteries.
The original owners of each cemetery deeded the grounds to a cemetery association in the 1800s, but all of these associations have been long disbanded.
To register for the Saturday cemetery tour, for which the cost is $30 for adults and $15 for students, email Sarah Davies, AIA-Walla Walla president, at daviessh@whitm
All proceeds will go to a Walla Walla Historic Cemeteries graveyard preservation fund.￼