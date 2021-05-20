HERMISTON — Hatrockhounds are sponsoring a rock and gem show from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, May 22, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center, 1705 E. Airport Road.
HRH member and show chairman Mike Filarski said there will be at least a dozen dealers showing and selling rocks, gems, jewelry, bead supplies, mineral specimens and more. A silent auction will be held all day, both days.
There will be a Kids’ Corner, games and prizes and door prize drawings will occur every 30 minutes both days.
Admission is $3 for adults, $2 for those 60 and older and free for those 12 and younger.