The 2012 revised version of “Godspell LIVE” will be performed at the Pioneer Park bandstand at 5 p.m. Aug. 25, sponsored by Haven Fellowship, 1520 Pleasant St.
The free event is open to the community as part of Haven’s summer worship series.
The Godspell LIVE cast features Shemar Irizarry as Jesus, Chanel Finnie as Judas and an ensemble of Gina Lincoln, Sherri Robanske, Sergio Munoz, Kaelyn Nelson, Peter Hoffman, Nadia Farjo, Mariah Carlyle and Caleb Wagner.
A small group of people helps Jesus Christ tell parables by using a variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing.
An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage.
Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance and love come vibrantly to life.
“Godspell” was the first major musical theater offering from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (“Wicked,” “Pippin,” “Children of Eden”); and it took the world by storm.
Led by the international hit “Day by Day,” Godspell features a parade of beloved songs, including “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “Learn Your Lessons Well,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side.”