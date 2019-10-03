Whitman College’s Harper Joy Theatre debuts its 60th year of entertainment this fall with the Department of Theatre and Dance promising a “diverse and thought-provoking season in store.”
“This is a season of exploration into the human condition; what we have in common, what separates us, and how we understand our shared humanity through words, actions and thought,” wrote Director of Theatre Daniel Schindler.
“What other venue has the opportunity to ask these questions? The ability to present them live on stage, not through an engineered sound bite or dusty manuscript but through immediate, personal and intimate contact between audience and performer?”
Harper Joy sets the stage with “Playing with Fire (After Frankenstein),” opening Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. and running through Oct. 27. This production was written by Barbara Field and is directed by Visiting Associate Professor Annaliese Baker. It displays the relationship between creation and creator, coming face-to-face in a final, terrible showdown that pushes past and present all into one.
Next, Associate Professor of Dance Renee Archibald will direct the Fall Dance Concert, “MMMM,” Nov. 14-17. The show will feature new dances by a special guest artist and dance faculty members Archibald and Peter de Grasse. “MMMM” considers pleasure and sensation in various complexities and constructions.
“Ripe Frenzy,” directed by Visiting Assistant Professor Emily K. Harrison, will close out 2019, with performances Dec. 12-15. The production wrestles will the difficult topic of school shootings, using a high school’s opening night production as a framework to examine what has become an American norm. Note: The performance may be disturbing for some audience members.
After the holidays, The One Act Play Festival, an annual tradition, returns Feb. 13-16, highlighting original scripts by Whitman students. These plays are written, directed, acted and designed entirely by students. During the play, audience members are invited to vote on which one acts they liked the best.
“A Collection of Short Farces,” directed by Professor of Theatre Christopher Petit, is a silly and satirical contemporary look at four of Chekhov’s most popular farces: “The Bear,” “The Proposal,” “The Jubilee” and “The Wedding Celebration.” Performances are March 5-8.
After that, the Spring Studio Series ushers in work by local and nationally recognized experimental performance and movement-based artists. There will be a different performer each night from April 2-4. Come to one or all three.
Closing out the season is “Three Penny Opera.” The playwrights turned to John Gay’s 18th century “The Beggar’s Opera” to fashion this savage, biting commentary on bourgeois capitalism and modern morality. Helmed by guest director Jade King Carroll in partnership with Whitman’s Music Department, this classic musical production runs May 7-10 with encore performances May 21-23.
Season passes are available for purchase, adults $49, senior citizens $35.
Subscriptions include advanced email notice of events, the opportunity to purchase tickets in advance of public sales, seven discounted tickets and reserve seats for the season or per show.
For more details online see whitman.edu/hjt or call the Box Office at 509-527-5180 Monday-Friday from noon-4 p.m. Contact the box office for a group discount of 10 or more.
Tickets for all performances go on sale two weeks before opening night.
Evening performances start promptly at 8, matinees at 2 p.m. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain.
Emily Solomon is a communications intern for Whitman College.