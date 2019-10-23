From College Place, Dayton and Milton-Freewater to Walla Walla, a variety of fun activities are being planned for days leading up to and on Halloween.
College Place
Fall Festival Oct. 31 on College Avenue
COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Fall Festival will be from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 31. Don those costumes and stop by the College Place City Hall Municipal Campus, 625 S. College Ave., from 3-6 p.m. to go through a maze, shop at the Fall Farmers Market, and check out the bouncy house and balloon-twisting folks. Participating businesses along College Avenue will be open for trick-or-treaters. Sponsors include Andy’s Market and Pacific Power.
Dayton
Sheriff continues trick or treat tradition
DAYTON — Parents of Columbia County are invited to bring their little ghouls and goblins to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Halloween afternoon for trick or treat goodies again this year. Now in its ninth year of operations, Sheriff Joe Helm, his staff and volunteers are again offering trick or treat goodies the afternoon of Oct. 31 between 3-5.
Volunteers will be at the front steps of the Columbia County Courthouse on Main Street during those hours distributing bags of goodies donated by members of the community at large. Donations of candy from the public for this event can be brought to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in the Courthouse until Monday.
For the seventh year, members of Columbia County Fire District 3 will display emergency vehicles and offer free hot dogs to hungry trick-or-treaters.
The tradition of local law enforcement handing out treats on Halloween night goes back more than 30 years, but was discontinued several years ago due to budgetary issues and lack of volunteers.
Nine years ago, Liz Quigg approached then-Sheriff Walt Hessler and offered to spearhead the effort and resurrect the tradition. Helm enthusiastically agreed to continue the tradition under his administration. Since then, the program has provided goodies to hundreds of children in the community, and that number is growing each year. It is anticipated that even larger numbers of children will be showing up again this year, according to a release.
Milton-Freewater
M-F Library children’s party Tuesday
MILTON-FREEWATER— The Milton-Freewater Library, 8 SW Eighth Ave., will host a children’s Halloween party at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
The entire family is welcome to dress up in costumes and have some fun, according to a release.
Walla Walla
Pumpkin carving party Sunday
It’s all about B.Y.O.P. — Bring Your Own Pumpkin. Halloween vibes will be afoot from 5-9 p.m. Sunday during a pumpkin carving event for all ages at Crossbuck Brewing, 416 N. Second Ave.
A bonfire will be lit and blankets at the ready on the Tap Room patio for carving starting at 5 p.m. followed by a spooky presentation of the film classic “Ghostbusters.”
The crowd will vote on a prize for the Most Creative Pumpkin. Carving, tools will be provided and there will be Pumpkin Beer.
For more details, contact Tabitha Crenshaw at tabitha@wwsteakco.com or 206-755-0481.
Carving contest tonight
Cat’s eyes. Jagged teeth. Happy face. Gloomy face. Scary face. Spiral eyes. The design possibilities seem endless for blank canvas pumpkins.
The Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Department, in cooperation with Super 1 Foods, is holding its annual pumpkin carving and coloring contest for youths ages 3-12.
The free contest will be from 5:30-7 tonight at Super 1 Foods, 710 S. Ninth Ave.
The 3- to 6-year-olds will color their pumpkins, while the 7- to 12-year-olds will carve their pumpkins.
Participants must bring their own carving and coloring utensils and an adult to supervise.
Pumpkins and prizes are donated by Super 1 and will be awarded in several age divisions.
On site registration opens at 5:15 p.m. To view a schedule of other fun Parks & Rec classes and events log on to wwpr.us or call 527-4527.
Spooky Wallaween party Sunday
All ages are invited to celebrate the second annual free Wallaween Halloween Party at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Plaza Way Library, 1640 Plaza Way.
The family friendly event includes spooky story time, Monster Mash dance party, crafts from the crypt, games and goodies and a costume contest for children and adults.
No need to RSVP but for more information call 509-525-5161 or email plaza@wwrurallibrary.com.
Downtown Walla Walla treats Oct. 31
Merchants downtown invite Walla Walla’s hobgoblins, superheroes, firefighters, fairies (the list is endless here) and their parents to visit door-to-door from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Although Main Street is closed to vehicle movement, volunteers help families cross the intersection at Second Avenue and Main Street and assist at some stores to hand out candies and treats to children in costume between Palouse Street and Third Avenue.
It is estimated between 2,000-4,000 children and their parents visit downtown for the annual event.
Mr. Ed’s will host a Trunk or Treat from 4-7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the restaurant, 2555 E. Isaacs Ave.
Vendors, games, candies, costumes and fun are on the agenda.
Quail Run plays host to party
Quail Run, 1701 Plaza Way, is hosting a Safe Halloween Trick or Treating Party from 4-5:30 p.m. on Oct 31.
“Safe fun with some of the greatest seniors — read grandparents — around.”
All goblins, princesses and robots and others in costume are welcome for treats and non-scary fun. Call 509-529-2180 for more details.
Wa-Hi Trunk or Treat is back
From 5:30-7 p.m. Oct. 31 students at Walla Walla High School, in the science parking lot off 800 Abbott Road, will host their annual Truck or Treat for little ghouls, bats, witches, superheroes, well, all comers.
The partnership event is between the Wa-Hi Key Club and Walla Walla Kiwanis Club.
Bring a child and a can of food to participate. Wa-Hi service clubs each display a car and will be dressed up in a matching theme handing out candy to community children.
Cars and club decor will judged by the participants, and the winning club will win a pizza party.
Donated non-perishable food will be given to Blue Mountain Food Bank at the end of the evening.