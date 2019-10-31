College Place, Dayton and Walla Walla have a variety of fun Halloween activities planned today.
Fall Festival today on College Avenue
COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Fall Festival will be until 6 tonight.
Don those costumes and stop by the College Place City Hall Municipal Campus, 625 S. College Ave., to go through a maze, shop at the Fall Farmers Market, and check out the bouncy house and balloon-twisting folks.
Participating businesses along College Avenue will be open for trick-or-treaters. Sponsors include Andy’s Market and Pacific Power.
Sheriff continues trick or treat tradition
DAYTON — Parents of Columbia County are invited to bring their ghouls and goblins to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Halloween afternoon for trick or treat goodies.
Sheriff Joe Helm, his staff and volunteers are offering trick or treat goodies until 5 today.
Volunteers will be at the front steps of the Columbia County Courthouse on Main Street distributing bags of goodies donated by members of the community. Members of Columbia County Fire District 3 will display emergency vehicles and offer free hot dogs to hungry trick-or-treaters.
Quail Run plays host to party
Quail Run, 1701 Plaza Way, is hosting a Safe Halloween Trick or Treating Party until 5:30 tonight.
“Safe fun with some of the greatest seniors — read grandparents — around.”
All goblins, princesses and robots and others in costume are welcome for treats and non-scary fun. Call 509-529-2180 for more details.
Downtown Walla Walla treats tonight
Merchants downtown invite Walla Walla’s hobgoblins, superheroes, firefighters, fairies (the list is endless here) and their parents to visit door-to-door from 3-5 today.
Although Main Street is closed to vehicle movement, volunteers will help families cross the intersection at Second Avenue and Main Street and assist at some stores to hand out candies and treats to children in costume between Palouse Street and Third Avenue.
It is estimated between 2,000-4,000 children and their parents visit downtown for the annual event.
Trunk or treat at Mr. Ed’s
Mr. Ed’s will host a Trunk or Treat until 7 tonight at the restaurant, 2555 E. Isaacs Ave.
Vendors, games, candies, costumes and fun are on the agenda.
Wa-Hi Trunk or Treat is back
Students at Walla Walla High School will be in the science parking lot off 800 Abbott Road hosting the annual Truck or Treat for little ghouls, bats, witches, superheroes, well, all comers, until 7 tonight.
The partnership event is between the Wa-Hi Key Club and Walla Walla Kiwanis Club.
Bring a child and a can of food to participate.
Wa-Hi service clubs each display a car and will be dressed up in a matching theme handing out candy to community children.
Cars and club decor will judged by the participants, and the winning club will win a pizza party.
Donated non-perishable food will be given to Blue Mountain Food Bank at the end of the evening.