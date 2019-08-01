Named after guitar giants Eric Clapton and Jimi Hendrix, guitarist, musician, singer-songwriter Eric James Tessmer returns to Walla Walla for a performance from 8-10 p.m. Friday at Charles Smith Wines, 35 S. Spokane St.
Hailing from Austin, Texas, Tessmer “is widely considered one of the most vibrant guitarists to follow in the footsteps of blues-rock legends such as Stevie Ray Vaughan and his namesake predecessors,” according to a release.
“His live shows are power-packed sessions of wickedly fast and precise licks that can light the house on fire without the need for lighter fluid.”
Tessmer’s first show in Walla Walla sold out quickly, and now he’s back for round 2. The event is open to those ages 21 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the door while supplies last. Doors open at 7.
Tickets can be purchased at cswerictessmer.eventbrite.com. Call526-5230 for more details. Land Title Plaza, 31 E. Main St.