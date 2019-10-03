COLLEGE PLACE — Joseph Brooks, clarinet, and Walla Walla University faculty member Kraig Scott, piano, will give a recital from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday on campus in the Melvin K. West Fine Arts Center Auditorium, 204 S. College Ave.
A former member of the WWU faculty, Brooks now teaches at Central Washington University.
Scott is a professor of music. They will perform works by Brahms, Debussy, Faure and Weiner.
And there will be a special performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue for Clarinet and Piano,” arranged by Joseph Brooks.