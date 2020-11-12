By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
A single guest artist just won’t do.
The Combine Art Collective, which highlights 18 in-house artists, is hosting a show dubbed Guest Artist Times Seven in November and December, according to a release.
Returning after an exhibit last year is jeweler Anne Lindsay, along with rocksmith Sandra Simonson, who creates small works of art using smoothed, wrapped and/or polished stones.
Margaret Jamison offers ornament-sized felted animals and Kathryn Barron produces felted vessels.
The art of Walla Walla University instructors Steve Miller and Matthew Pierce will be featured, too. Miller makes porcelain and stoneware bowls and vases and Pierce paints in oils.
Director of Sheehan Gallery at Whitman College, artist Daniel Forbes has curated exhibits for Combine and this time will exhibit his wood sculptures.
Combine, at 130 E. Rose St., is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays.