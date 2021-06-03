Fort Walla Walla Museum's Living History Company has resumed on-site performances at the museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
Company player Dick Phillips will portray his grandfather, Charles W. Phillips, at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, in the museum's Pioneer Village.
Charles Phillips was 6 when he came to Walla Walla in 1861 with his siblings and parents. He was involved in the conception of two major Walla Walla parks.
His interest in flora and landscaping was instilled in him by his mother, whose roses and beautiful yard received comments in the Aug. 31, 1866, edition of the Walla Walla Statesman.
The City and Dreamland parks, now Pioneer and Jefferson parks, respectively, are an integral part of this area's tapestry.
Museum hours are noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Find event listings and living history performances online at fwwm.org.
Admission is free to members and children under 6, $4 for children ages 6-12, $8 for students and seniors (62 and older), and $9 general admission.
For more details, call 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.