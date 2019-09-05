Providence St. Mary Foundation will host annual fundraiser the Gran Fondo Walk, Run or Cycle to #FINISHCANCER on Sept. 21.
The start and finish is at Burwood Brewing Company, 1120 E St. The festival includes live music, lunch and a beer or root beer at Burwood.
Presented by Jackson Contractor Group, the event offers options of a 5K run/walk, a 1-mile Walk of Strength, a 62-mile Metric Century or a 35-mile Ride of Celebration.
All funds raised benefit the cancer center fund of Providence St. Mary Foundation to support advanced technology, equipment and programs to benefit all patients fighting cancer.
Register by Sept. 13 to save $5 off registration. Enter promo code FINISHCANCER. Registration includes well-supported event routes and access to the event festival from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. See one.bidpal.net/granfondo/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary).