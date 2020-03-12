It’s been 35 years since “The Goonies” feature film audiences first went in search of treasure with a lovable band of kids from Astoria into the caves beneath the northern Oregon coastline and Ecola State Park.
Oregon Film and Travel Oregon will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the film with public screenings of the movie around the state — from Salem Cinema to BendFilm, Baker City, La Grande and Coos Bay, according to a release.
The combined effort and tour is to support the Oregon Film Museum and official Goonies Day in Astoria celebration event June 4-7.
During the four-day event, Goonies fans can hear tales about filming from those who were there, bowl at “Chunk’s Bowling Alley” as seen in the film, and embark on their own adventure with an interactive scavenger hunt.
Official memorabilia, including T-shirts, hats, glassware and more, will be available at the event’s headquarters at the Astoria Armory. Updates will be made at thegoondocks.org.
Possibly the most renowned of all #OregonMade films, “The Goonies” remains a seminal experience for generations of filmgoers and self-described Goonies around the world who never say die.
Throughout each year thousands of people come to Astoria to celebrate the film and the iconic setting of the movie through combined efforts spearheaded by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Clatsop County Historical Society and the Oregon Film Museum (the latter’s building was the set for the opening jail-break scene of the film) with support from dozens of community members.