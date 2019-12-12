Country group Farewell Angelina will perform from 7-8:30 p.m. March 7 at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave.
Tickets, at $45, are available online at phtww.com or call the box office at 509-529-6500. For group ticket sales, call 509-876-1662.
Named after a haunting Bob Dylan song, Farewell Angelina features four powerful female vocalists, dynamic songwriters and accomplished multi-instrumentalists.
Their blend of heart-stopping harmonies over blazing double violins and guitars has earned soaring praise across the board, according to a release.
Roughstock calls Farewell Angelina a "Superstar Act ... with killer songs." Rolling Stone says, "Wickedly smart songwriting delivered with a healthy dash of sass ... deft playing ... into one sonic knockout punch.
"Since last performing in Walla Walla, Farewell Angelina released its first album, "Women and Wine," and their music video for the single "Ghosts" was No. 1 on the CMT 12Pack Countdown for five weeks, and in the top three spots for eight weeks.
A band of longtime friends, Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Lisa Torres and Ashley Gearing all met pursuing their dreams in Nashville.
Each deeply respected and admired one another while they were building successful solo careers, touring and recording with top artists, and writing songs for some of Country Music's biggest hitmakers.