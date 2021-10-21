Chilly tales

Get haunted with storyteller Rebecca Hom's "Dark Tales for a Chilly Night" at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Bontzu Cellars, 127 E. Main St.

Storyteller Rebecca Hom will do her first, live storytelling program.

"I'm so excited to be back sharing stories face-to-face with folks again. Zoom is adequate, but just not the same as live," she said.

 

