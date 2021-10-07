Elaine Hinshaw just joined the Gesa Power House Theatre team as its new executive director.
"What an incredible team," she said. "I'm excited to be part of the iconic legacy of The Power House Theatre and a team committed to telling the story of us. Intermission is over, and we are ready to work together to keep the story growing!"
Hinshaw, who has a degree in communications media and a passion for building community, has been a brand development consultant to regional nonprofit organizations since 2010. As director of marketing and recruitment at Walla Walla Valley Academy for seven years, she produced WWVA AcroKnights performances with more than 200 performers, from acrobats to musicians.
"I’m excited to welcome Elaine aboard as our team continues to help Gesa Power House Theatre grow," said outgoing Executive Director Heather Schermann. "We both share a dedicated vision for the future of the Power House, and are excited to work together on making it a reality."
Schermann stepped into the leadership role in 2019 following the death of founder Mark Anderson.
The Power House Theatre is on the Washington State Building Preservation Commission list of State historic buildings and on the National Register of Historic Places.
In July 2020, the theater completed the transition from operating as a limited liability company to a nonprofit tax-exempt organization. The board of directors is led by President John Jamison.
For more information, including events, go to phtww.org.
