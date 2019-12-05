COLLEGE PLACE — "Stille Nacht," "O Tannenbaum," "Es ist ein Ros Entsprungen" and other Christmas carols will be sung during a German Christmas Singalong from 10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at Walla Walla University Fine Arts Center, room 115, 204 S. College Ave.
Everyone, of all ages, is welcome regardless of knowledge of German, organizers say. Songsheets are provided. Stay afterward for treats and a chance to mingle with others who have a German connection.
For more details, contact Kurt Schäfer at elicurt@gmail.com or 509-527-3116.