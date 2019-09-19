In An Evening with George Winston, the celebrated pianist will perform at 7 tonight and again on Friday at Gesa Power House Theatre, 111 N. Sixth Ave. The second performance date was added to handle the demand for tickets.
The concert is part of Winston’s “Restless Wind” tour to celebrate the release of his newest album.
A tireless road warrior playing nearly 100 concerts annually, live performance for Winston is akin to breathing. He has inspired fans and musicians alike with his singular solo acoustic piano songs for more than 40 years and sold more than 15 million albums.
Winston’s “Restless Wind” is a portrayal of his place in a chaotic world — his compositions extend solace with an idiosyncratic grace.
His classic albums include “Autumn” and “December,” “Winter into Spring,” “Summer,” 2017’s “Spring Carousel — A Cancer Research Benefit,” and two volumes of compositions by Vince Guaraldi, two volumes of benefit albums for the Gulf Coast disasters, and six other solo piano albums.
He will release his 15th solo piano album, “Restless Wind,” via Dancing Cat Records/RCA Records on May 3.
Reserved seating tickets, $45, are available online at phtww.com or 509-529-6500. Group ticket sales are available at 509-876-1662.