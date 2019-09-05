The Marcus Whitman Gem and Mineral Society show will take place Saturday and Sunday at the Walla Walla County Fairgrounds Community Building, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission for adults is $3, free for children 12 and younger.
The Gem and Mineral Society is celebrating its 50th anniversary show.
Visitors can learn about geology, minerals and examine a full-size T-Rex skull.
James Payne, a flint knapper, will make arrowheads.
The show started years ago in the schools and has been at Eastgate Mall, Blue Mountain Mall and now the Fairgrounds.