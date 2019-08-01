Tickets go on sale today for the 18th annual Walla Walla Community Hospice Pond & Garden Experience slated from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 14.
The fundraiser that benefits Hospice, is a self-guided tour of 10 gardens in the Walla Walla Valley. This event also features local musicians and artists.
Tickets include entrance to 10 gardens, most of which are not open to the public. Vendors selling garden art and products will be found at the properties. In addition, live musicians and working artists will be found at multiple properties throughout the day.
Washington State University master gardeners will host one site and offer brief tutorials and be available to answer gardening questions.
Items donated by artists and craft artisans will be available for raffle drawings at multiple locations that range from original paintings and photography to whimsical metal, glass, and concrete garden art.
Tickets are limited, and must be purchased in advance. The cost is $25 per person for those 12 years and older.