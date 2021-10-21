PENDLETON, Ore. — Umatilla County Historical Society secured $15,000 towards maintaining its Heritage Station Museum at 108 SW Frazer.
Union Pacific Railroad awarded the funds to the UCHS to support ongoing maintenance and upgrades to the museum.
Union Pacific’s Community Ties Giving Program provides small-and medium-sized grants that align with the railroad’s priority cause areas in safety, workforce development and community spaces.
UCHS’s capital improvements project outlines much-needed improvements to the museum, with a focus on safety and visitor experience. Renovations will include replacement of doors to improve accessibility and security, and a redesign of the admissions area to create a more welcoming atmosphere in the museum.
The nonprofit UCHS was established in 1974 with 100 charter members aiming to document and share local history.
The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $2 for students, $4 for seniors, $5 for adults, $10 per family and free for members. Check online for more details at heritagestationmuseum.org/.
The historic quarterly journal "Pioneer Trails" began publishing in 1976 and documents stories of the people, places and events in Umatilla County.
In 1981, contents of the Sturgis Museum at Blue Mountain Community College were donated to the historical society, which was the beginning of its collection of historic objects.
A storefront gallery opened as society headquarters in 1985. Limited exhibits were installed and Terrific Tuesdays, an educational program series, began.
Arrangements were made to convert Pendleton’s 1909 train depot to a museum in 1987. Renovations followed and the exhibits, programs and collections came under one roof for the first time in 1988.
The historical society outgrew its space and a facility expansion was completed in fall 2003. The depot was renovated for use as exhibit galleries and a new entry building and preservation wing were constructed to provide space for a classroom, a museum store, offices, work space and artifact storage.
The more than $2.8 million project also included a courtyard, landscaping of the museum grounds, and construction of a small open-air amphitheater.
For more information about the Umatilla County Historical Society, or the capital improvements project, contact Executive Director Kari Brooks at director@heritagestationmuseum.org or 541-276-0012.
