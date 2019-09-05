Trilogy Recovery Community is celebrating and supporting recovery in Walla Walla with its Fun Fest and Run for Recovery 5K from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Mill Creek Sports Complex/Walla Walla Community College baseball fields, 1111 Tausick Way.
Participants can run, walk or come along for the music and all-you-can eat pancakes. The cost varies.
All proceeds will go to Trilogy Recovery Community and recovery support services it offers to youths, adults and families in Walla Walla.
The 5K race is $20 preregistered or $25 the day of the race.
Pancakes are $5 per person or $20 per family.
There will also be live music and a kids bouncy castle. For more details, contact megan.trilogy@gmail.com 509-876-4525 or online see trilogyrecovery.org/.