Meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the Bennington Lake parking lot for a Blue Mountain Audubon Society-sponsored moonlit walk around the lake.
Barring any clouds, the moon will rising over the Blues and will be shining on the lake during the walk. There’s an excellent chance that with leader Chris Howard’s expertise the group may espy several great horned owls, as well as beavers out and about at work bringing branches back to their lodge. Bring kids, a flashlight, warm clothing, and a sense of adventure. Whooo knows what else they’ll find?