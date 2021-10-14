SPOKANE — Shrek and his Dreamworks' animated buddies are coming to Spokane in March 2022.
That's because the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture in Spokane and the Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne, Australia, have chosen Spokane as the site of the first-ever U.S. destination to present "DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition Journey from Sketch to Screen."
From the makers of animated films including "Shrek," "Madagascar," "Kung Fu Panda," "How to Train Your Dragon" and "Trolls," the exhibit celebrates more than 25 years of DreamWorks animation.
The Spokane-based show will run from March 19–Sept. 5, 2022. The museum is located at 2316 W First Ave.
Wes Jessup, executive director of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, said there is much for viewers to enjoy.
"We are thrilled to bring 'DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition to the United States' for the first time. It's an honor for the MAC to offer this in-depth look at DreamWorks' visionary approach to animation. We look forward to attracting visitors from all over the Pacific Northwest and western Canada to Spokane for this exhibition that's perfect for families and fans, students, art lovers and creatives alike," Jessup said in a statement.
Created by ACMI, in partnership with DreamWorks Animation, the exhibition that began traveling the world in 2015 offers the first-ever in-depth exploration of the studio's collaborative and visionary approach to animation, art, technology and storytelling.
Located at 2316 W First Ave., the MAC was founded in 1916 and is a Smithsonian-affiliated museum of regional history, culture and art. Its extensive permanent collection of Plateau Tribal art and artifacts, regional art and historical objects, and its archives reflect the past, present and future of the Inland Northwest.
For more details, contact 509-456-3931 or email visitorservices@northwestmuseum.org.
