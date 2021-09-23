WESTON — The Friends of Weston Library will take their annual used book sale to the sidewalk this year.
The sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in front of the Weston Library, 108 E Main St.
Books and other items will be priced at $1 each to streamline the sale process. The bag sale will begin at 1 p.m. and all the books that fit in a bag will cost $1.
Bring small bills, as change is more difficult to manage in the outdoor setting. Those attending the sale are asked to observe current COVID-19 mandates.
"(Library) board members are working hard and planning carefully to bring the most awesome book sale ever to our community," said Librarian Kathleen Schmidtgall.
