book sale by liz west via flickr.com.jpg

Friends of Weston Library’s annual used book sale will take to the sidewalk this year, similar to this illustration.

 Liz West via flickr.com, courtesy photo

WESTON — The Friends of Weston Library will take their annual used book sale to the sidewalk this year.

The sale will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in front of the Weston Library, 108 E Main St.

Books and other items will be priced at $1 each to streamline the sale process. The bag sale will begin at 1 p.m. and all the books that fit in a bag will cost $1.

Bring small bills, as change is more difficult to manage in the outdoor setting. Those attending the sale are asked to observe current COVID-19 mandates.

"(Library) board members are working hard and planning carefully to bring the most awesome book sale ever to our community," said Librarian Kathleen Schmidtgall.

 

Annie joined the U-B news staff in 1979 and since 1990 has written Etcetera, a daily community column. She was promoted to a copy editing post in 2007. She edits copy, designs and lays out pages, including the weekly arts and entertainment guide Marquee,

