The annual Frenchtown Rendezvous fundraiser will be at Assumption Church Parish Hall, 2098 E. Alder St.
Guests can participate in a family history and genealogy workshop, “Identifying Family Photographs,” with Donna Cummins at 1 p.m.; silent auctions, cookies, coffee and games will be from 2-4 p.m.; a keynote address will be at 4 followed at 5 p.m. by a tri-tip dinner.
Roberta Brown, professor emerita from Pacific Lutheran University, will speak on “Frenchtown’s Cosmopolitan Cemetery.”
The $40 tickets are available at ubne.ws/2mIDJME. Children younger than 12 will be admitted at no charge. Student tickets are $20, available at the door.
All proceeds go to the maintenance, restoration and interpretation of the Frenchtown Historic Site, 8364 Old Highway 12, Walla Walla.
The scenic Frenchtown Historic site brings together many historical threads in the Walla Walla Valley.
It lies within the homeland of the Walla Walla and Cayuse tribes.
French-Canadian voyageurs associated with the Hudson’s Bay Company trading post at Fort Nez Perces settled there with their Métis families beginning in 1823.
In 1855, the area was also the site of the Battle of Walla Walla, fought between Oregon Mounted Volunteers and members of the Walla Walla, Cayuse, Palouse and Yakama tribes.
Points of interest at the site include the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery and recently restored “Prince’s cabin,” believed to be the oldest example of French-Canadian construction in Washington state.
Interpretive signage provides family histories and burial records and information on the Oregon Trail, fur trade, interactions between local tribes and settlers, and more.
Maintenance and development of the site is made possible by membership and contributions to the Frenchtown Historical Foundation, as well as the volunteer efforts of local historians and descendants of the original families.
