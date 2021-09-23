Rich Monacelli

Clad in a hand-beaded and tanned buckskin vest with glass beads and Lakota designs and a skunk-skin hat, Rich Monacelli shows an ermine skin-adorned Northern Plains war shirt. It features hand-sewn elk hide with beadwork made on a loom, then sewn on. The collar is wrapped in red and black wool trade cloth.

Frenchtown Historic Site’s free benefit Rendezvous 2021 will be from 2-4:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25 at 8364 Old Highway 12.

Wine will be bid on at the silent auction to support the historic site’s endeavors. The silent auction will end at 4 p.m.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask where physical distancing isn’t possible.

Visitors can handle artifacts and speak with historical figure William McBean, portrayed by FHF Board President Rich Monacelli.

McBean regularly featured in Living History programs at Fort Walla Walla Museum. McBean was a Métis fur trader from the upper Midwest who was chief trader at Fort Walla Walla at the time of the attack by Native Americans on settlers at the Whitman Mission west of Walla Walla.

The site lies within the homeland of the Walla Walla and Cayuse tribes.

French-Canadian voyageurs associated with the Hudson’s Bay Company trading post at Fort Nez Percés settled here with their Métis families beginning in 1823.

In 1855, this area was also the site of the Battle of Walla Walla, fought between Oregon Mounted Volunteers and members of the Walla Walla, Cayuse, Palouse and Yakama tribes.

Points of interest at Frenchtown include the St. Rose Cemetery and the “Prince’s cabin,” believed to be the oldest example of French-Canadian construction in Washington state.

 

