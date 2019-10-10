The annual Frenchtown Rendezvous slated for Saturday at Assumption Church Parish Hall, 2098 E. Alder St., in Walla Walla, celebrates the Frenchtown Cemetery this year.
Roberta Brown will give a keynote presentation, “Frenchtown’s Cosmopolitan Cemetery.” The Pacific Lutheran University professor’s talk at 4 p.m. will tell the stories of the Revs. J.B.A. Brouillet and Eugene Chirouse in their roles as priests, advocates and interpreters.
Local photography historian Donna Cummins will give a 1 p.m. workshop on researching family photographs. Silent auctions begin at 2 p.m. and a tri-tip dinner and raffle will follow at 5 p.m.
Frenchtown Rendezvous raises funds each year for the maintenance of Frenchtown Historic Site and the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Cemetery at 8364 Old Highway 12. Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at tinyurl.com/rdv2019.