More than a century of careful gathering by two ardent, prolific artist/collectors has yielded a large collection of artworks in the Walla Walla Valley.
A rare opportunity to see these collected works that have been out of the public eye will be afforded with a free viewing from 4-7 p.m. Friday, June 25, at 301 E. Aeronca St., near the Walla Walla Regional Airport.
The viewing showcases pieces from the collections of Ikune Sawada and Neil Meitzler.
Meitzler’s work was shown at Sheehan Gallery on the Whitman College campus. But he became ill with pancreatic cancer and could not attend. He died in 2009.
A showing in Walla Walla of Sawada’s art sold out at Combine Art Collective before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.
Sheehan Gallery Director Daniel Forbes provided a release on the pair with details about their collections and artistic talents.
Sawada was a noted painter in the Seattle area before to his retirement to Walla Walla in the early 1990s.
Born in 1936, Sawada received his bachelor of arts from the Art University of Kyoto, Japan. He became a successful, independent antiquities dealer, specializing in ceramic arts.
In the late 1960s, Sawada settled in Seattle, where he continued work in antiquities and ceramic restoration at the Globe Antiques shop and Mariko Tada. His encyclopedic knowledge of Asian, European and American art pottery was quickly recognized and is still held in high esteem by many significant, regional Northwest collectors of ceramics and porcelains, Forbes said.
Among pieces from Sawada’s extensive American art pottery collection are Catalina, Fulper, Muncie, Van Briggle and Bauer vessels and works by George E. Ohr, Mary Frances Overbeck and Toe Coleman.
Many Japanese and Chinese ceramics and porcelains are being featured in the viewing, with some items dating back to the 17th century: a 19th century seto folkware aburazara oil plate, Nabeshima dishes and Japanese wares by Imari, Satsuma, Hirado and Kuntani.
There are also paintings, scrolls, screens and a variety of Ukiyoe prints by master artists like Hiroshi Yoshida, Utagawa Kuniyoshi and Shibata Zeshin. There are several cloisonné pieces, including a 20th century urn made by Kayiosha with a Japanese poem on its base. Another highlight is an 18th century suzuri-bako inkstone box and a lacquer writing box with pewter patterned dogs on its lid following the Rimpa School and in the style of Korin.
Sawada was an award-winning gardener and bonsai enthusiast, which means there are many specialty bonsai-related items like a number of his suiseki/scholars’ stones and 19th-20th century bonsai planters — many are tokoname pots.
A number of American paintings and prints will be in the viewing, chosen by Sawada’s keen aesthetic eye. Among these is a small Guy Anderson print, an oil by Hawaiian painter D. Howard Hitchcock and a colored-pencil drawing by Helmi Juvonen.
Local art works included are by Squire Broel, Laura Lee Holmes, Norman Adams, Margaret Jamison and former Walla Walla University studio art faculty Ken Mackintosh and Martha Mason.
Sawada’s own artworks have been exhibited at Seattle’s Frye Art Museum, the University of Washington, the Tacoma Art Museum, Western Washington University’s Museum, the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham and Utah’s Springville Art Museum.
His paintings can be found in the collections of the Seattle Art Museum, the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria, New York’s Brooklyn College, the Art University of Kyoto, the Whatcom County Museum, and the Tacoma Art Museum and in numerous corporate and private collections.
Several studio collection works from the estate of Seattle artist Meitzler will be featured.
Meitzler never received formal schooling in the arts. In 1953, at age 23, he won his first award for painting at a Boeing employee art exhibition where he was a draftsman. He moved on to the Seattle Art Museum as a jack of all trades and eventually worked as the Seattle Art Museum’s primary exhibition technician and designer for more than 20 years.
In 1954, Meitzler met established Northwest School artist Kenneth Callahan, who mentored and introduced him to other significant Northwest School artists, including Mark Tobey, Morris Graves and Guy Anderson. Eventually counted among them, Meitzler became the youngest member of the Northwest School and one of Seattle’s mystical painters, Forbes said.
By 1959, Meitzler received a solo show at the Seattle Art Museum and over the years exhibited extensively throughout the Northwest.
His work was featured at the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, and he showed regularly at Seattle’s Zoe Dusanne Gallery, the Gordon Woodside Gallery and Foster White Gallery. Known by many as “the painter of waterfalls,” his imagery was diverse and often quietly autobiographical. He remained active in his studio practice until just prior to his death from cancer in 2009.
Former Washington state Gov. Dan Evans once gave one of Meitzler’s paintings as a gift to Japan’s Imperial Household. The Seattle Art Museum holds five of his paintings. His work can also be found in the collections of the Portland Art Museum, Bellingham’s Whatcom Museum of Art and Whitman College.
Meitzler was an eclectic collector. Deeply interested in the timber industry, he amassed an abundance of lumber-themed vintage postcards and photos, including a 1901 Darius Kinsey photograph of a cedar stump house in Edgecomb, Washington.
Meitzler’s other gathered artifacts include pre-Columbian vessels, Grecian unguent jars, South Asian miniature paintings, Kamasutra pages and a page from the Nuremberg Chronicle.
Meitzler gathered a bit of everything, and the viewing will include East and West Coast Native American objects, including baskets, boxes and paddles. Vintage, hand-stitched Japanese kimonos, including one circa 1940s with an American flag pattern, along with an exquisite 94-inch by 58-inch Persian-Aubusson design coverlet, are a few examples of his collected textiles.
Many of the pieces he collected were hidden treasures unrecognized by others, such as an 1830s Country Americana tin document trunk; Roman glass to 17th century wooden panels; and several objects that also hold histories entwined with the Seattle Art Museum and its founder Richard E. Fuller.