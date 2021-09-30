Author Keri Newman created the Twisted Orca series of children’s books, including “I am 99/A Southern Resident Orca Story.”
The fun book kit on orca and salmon conservation can be downloaded for free as a PDF, or "portable document file."
In the story, Sailor-Lyn is a newcomer to Friday Harbor on San Juan Island in the San Juan Island archipelago in north Puget Sound.
Sailor-Lyn especially favors Lime Kiln State Park. Standing in the park affords her a wide open view of Haro Strait. She can see a lighthouse on San Juan looking due west to the southern tip of Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada.
Some days she's fortunate to see the distinctive black dorsal fins of orcas swimming in the water past the park.
She and her mom visit with Ben, a marine biologist at the Whale Research Laboratory. Ben has more than 40 years of studying whales and has kept many journals about the killer whales.
Sailor-Lyn joins the lab crew aboard a small boat to observe whales that swim in family groups with J, K or L pods.
She learns the whales are struggling to survive.
“They don’t have enough food to eat,” Ben tells her. They don’t eat seals or sea lions like other killer whales. Their diet is Chinook salmon and that fish population has plummeted.
He talked with her about the hard work it would take to keep the whales numbers from dropping.
Her work to help the orcas by lobbying for clean oceans and saving the salmon and raising awareness to their plight stretched over many years and one day she saw baby orca 99, the 99th orca, meaning the population had increased from 72 to nearly 100.
The book includes facts about southern resident orcas, coloring pages, games, art projects, a pledge to save the whales and a certificate.
Our positive stories aim to bring the magic of the ocean to life through what The Bay magazine calls “adorably loveable characters,'" Newman said.
Find out more at ubne.ws/babyorca.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.