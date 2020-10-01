Frazier Farmstead Museum
Photo courtesy of Frazier Farmstead Museum

MILTON-FREEWATER — Beginning Oct.  8 and running through Dec. 10, Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., will host seasonal storytime  and craft sessions.

Storytime at the Museum will feature reading of a unique picture book aimed at  kindergarteners-sixth-graders, with a new title each week, plus a seasonal craft. There is a limit of 10 participants per class at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.

Parents and grandparents are welcome, too Register by emailing Director Linda Whiting frazier1868@gmail.com. Include names of who will attend. The $1 fee can be paid at the door.

Activities are:

Oct. 8: "Apples to Oregon"

Oct. 15: "The Wonky Donkey"

Oct. 22: Theme: Pumpkins

Oct. 29: "Piggie Pie"

Nov. 5: "Scarecrow"

Nov. 12: Leaves theme

Dec. 3:  "Gingerbread Friends"

Dec. 10: Winter-Christmas theme

See frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org for more details.