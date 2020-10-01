MILTON-FREEWATER — Beginning Oct. 8 and running through Dec. 10, Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., will host seasonal storytime and craft sessions.
Storytime at the Museum will feature reading of a unique picture book aimed at kindergarteners-sixth-graders, with a new title each week, plus a seasonal craft. There is a limit of 10 participants per class at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Parents and grandparents are welcome, too Register by emailing Director Linda Whiting frazier1868@gmail.com. Include names of who will attend. The $1 fee can be paid at the door.
Activities are:
Oct. 8: "Apples to Oregon"
Oct. 15: "The Wonky Donkey"
Oct. 22: Theme: Pumpkins
Oct. 29: "Piggie Pie"
Nov. 5: "Scarecrow"
Nov. 12: Leaves theme
Dec. 3: "Gingerbread Friends"
Dec. 10: Winter-Christmas theme
See frazierfarmsteadmuseum.org for more details.