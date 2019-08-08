MILTON-FREEWATER — Frazier Farmstead Museum, 1403 Chestnut St., will host the Family Fall Festival from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 12.
The free event features entertainment, games, stories, food, vendors, arts and crafts.
Crossing the Oregon Trail from Texas, William S. Frazier, wife Rachel and their family arrived at this site in 1868.
Having brought only what their wagons could hold, they built a cabin in which they resided for the next 24 years.
Their home was built in 1892 and remodeled in 1896.
Three generations of Fraziers occupied the home site for 115 years.
In October 1984 the Frazier property opened as Frazier Farmstead Museum and was placed on the National Register of Historic Sites in 1986.
The restored home contains a veritable treasure trove of late 1800s living.
In 1989, the oldest deeded property in Umatilla County, the McCoy cabin, was moved to the museum site to save it from destruction. Through a grant and labor of volunteers, the cabin was restored and features furniture and other items of the era. For more details, contact 541-938-4636 or frazier1868@gmail.com. The museum is open April through December. Admission by donation.