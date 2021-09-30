Frazier Farmstead Museum outdoors

MILTON-FREEWATER — Frazier Farmstead Museum Family Fall Festival will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.

Admission is free to the event, at 1403 Chestnut St.

Activities are planned, including crafts, stories and games, vendors, animals, fresh-pressed apple cider and hot dogs.

 

