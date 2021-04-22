Frazier Farmstead Ramah Dancers

Ramah Dancers perform at Frazier Farmstead Museum in 2019. Organizers are planning to produce the play "Westward Ho!" this summer outdoors by the barn.

 Frazier Farmstead Museum

MILTON-FREEWATER — Hamlet said, “The play’s the thing.” Frazier Farmstead Museum personnel think so, too, and are calling for volunteers, ages 8-18, who’d like to participate in a summer theatrical production there.

Actors can sink their teeth into such characters as Calamity Jane, Buffalo Bill and Sacajawea and many others in the play “Westward Ho!”

Props, scenery and costumes are also needed for the two performances, a 2 p.m. matinee and a 6 p.m. show on Saturday, Aug. 7, outside the barn on the museum grounds, 1403 Chestnut St. Admission

is $5.

Details will follow for auditions June 14-19 and rehearsals June 21-July 23 and finals July 25-30.

To sign up for auditions, email Director Linda Whiting at frazier1868@gmail.com. Indicate whether interested in acting or helping with activities behind the scenes.

Students must be able to read and memorize a script, take direction and follow instructions and commit to practice sessions and the final performance.

“The goal is to have fun, working together toward a common goal,” Whiting said.

Annie Charnley Eveland can be reached at annieeveland@wwub.com or 509-526-8313.

