Native Walla Wallan Frankie Laufer returned to the area in 2019 and works out of his College Place studio.

The final day of the NEXUS: Frankie Laufer Art Show will conclude with a closing reception 5-7 p.m. April 23 at Morell Family Wines, 202 E. Main St.

Walla Walla born and raised, Laufer recently moved back after spending 45 years in California. His paintings cover a wide range of styles that include abstract, expressionism and colorist.

There is plenty of space to social distance and masks are enforced. For more details, email Meredith Morell at edith@amorellwines.com, call 509-240-3090 or see Morellfamilywines.com.

 

