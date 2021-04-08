The final day of the NEXUS: Frankie Laufer Art Show will conclude with a closing reception 5-7 p.m. April 23 at Morell Family Wines, 202 E. Main St.
Walla Walla born and raised, Laufer recently moved back after spending 45 years in California. His paintings cover a wide range of styles that include abstract, expressionism and colorist.
There is plenty of space to social distance and masks are enforced. For more details, email Meredith Morell at edith@amorellwines.com, call 509-240-3090 or see Morellfamilywines.com.