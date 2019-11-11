Jamie Goetz, a Portland-area Frank Sinatra impersonator, recently wowed the crowd at a show in the region.
He brought in a three-piece rhythm section and crooned Ol' Blue Eyes tunes. Then he handed out a CD to a couple married the longest, at 71 years, and gave another to the oldest veteran resident, at 97 years, according to a Facebook post by the Oregon Veterans' Home in Lebanon, Ore.
He's bringing his "An Incredible Tribute Frank Sinatra" to the Walla Walla Senior Citizens Center at The Center at the Park, 720 Sprague Ave., from 1-3 p.m. Saturday. Nov. 9.
Admission is $10.