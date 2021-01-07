Just as a tuxedo makes any man more handsome when he’s packaged with black tie, a tux also sets a tony tone. And just as a denim work shirt and right-fitting jeans make even city dudes look rugged and ready to ride, so the frames that collar artwork influence viewer impressions.
Frames typically are the applied borders and settings surrounding portable visual artworks ─ photography, paintings, drawings, posters, tapestries and more. Sometimes a stretched painted canvas without a frame is a frame in itself and an artistic statement.
However, many collectors of fine art or fanciers of eclectic artwork want to specifically showcase, personalize and preserve their finds with framing. The time-tested route may be more satisfying in the long run than choosing an impersonal frame off the Internet or a generic square from a big box store.
Walla Walla custom framers offer a classic, safe touch for any manner of art, from diplomas to children’s artwork to massive canvases such as a 6½-foot by 10-foot bull painting from the Dominican Republic. The latter is a tale the framers at Spokane Street’s Kingfisher Gallery & Custom Framing, shake their heads over, beaming at the memory. The designer-framer Shanna Fledderjohann, 54, and husband, 66-year-old Dirk Fledderjohann, had to take the door off the gallery’s entryway to maneuver the beast out.
Another designer framer manages a Walla Walla institution, Darrah’s Custom Framing and Design, now paired with Plumb Cellars on Main Street. There 67-year-old artist Ralph Trethewey works with art clientele and does all the hands-on framing work, too. The combination of public consultation and then hands-on craft suits what he calls his “Lone Ranger lifestyle.”.
The responsibility of the framer’s craft is daunting. Thoughtful reputable framers follow basic principles. “It’s much like creating art itself,” says Trethewey, “design, color and proportion.”
The designer-framer’s aim is to heighten the artwork’s most winning aesthetic qualities. But working with another’s creative work to complement, yet not compete with the visual creation, takes sensitivity and know-how. It takes nine separate steps to take a project from start to polished finish. And without the designer’s encyclopedic memories with mat colors and textures plus mounting and framing materials much time can be lost. The framers finish anywhere from six to 20 projects in a week.
Shanna’s gallery shop has a veritable library of frame choice samples. Panels upon panels feature corner-size samples to lay against the artwork to experiment with the look. There are new fanciful frames with enameled art deco and harlequin designs on one end all the way across the spectrum to curved gold Baroque options on the other end. And there’s everything in between. Once the choice is made and material obtained from different American frame suppliers, the frame pieces are precisely measured and firmly joined by Shanna’s husband Dirk. He spent more than 40 years in the lumber business, and jokes that he’s “the belt and suspenders” skills of their framing outfit.
It’s the nature of the business that the designer-framer works gently with inbound customers from the anxious to the cavalier. Judgment and an encyclopedic memory for matboard colors and frames comes in handy when suggesting ideas to the customer who wants to be highly involved. There are 20 different whites among the mat choices, for example. And if called for, there are types of glazing or glass to choose from. Shanna slices glass right there in the back room.
One of the first things that must be done, Shanna says, is agree on what size the finished work will be. That work could begin with a canvas, or a poster, a painting, a display of medals, a wedding ring, sports jerseys, mirrors, painted glass ─ the possibilities go beyond the expected. Price is agreed upon at the onset, she says, underscoring that materials can be added or subtracted depending on what the customer wants to spend.
Most artists frame their own art, often solely a black or natural rim to put focus on the art explains Shanna. But other times a customer will just set the artwork down in the gallery, tell her to use her judgment, and to call when it’s ready. And then, too, there are the customers concerned about having the artwork “match a sofa.” A credo for the front of the artwork is as present as the dustcover affixed to the back.
“It’s doing what’s right for the art. It’s not about being right,” says Shanna. “I really want something you really love. I really want what the person wants.”
No doubt though, the process is not simple. These designer framers must affix or “hinge” the art for effect upon a firm backing such as a lined foam core. This then usually prepares a piece for one or more colors and textures of matt boards to add depth and support the artwork’s inherent colors. The finished piece should have the right balance. If there are “spicy colors that are rich and radiant,” says Shanna, a highly colorful combination of mat windows will “oversaturate” the finished piece. And then, too, there is a choice of and glass and to preserve the art from the slings and arrows of sun and moisture exposure, travel and dings.
Much like Trethewey suggests about himself, Shanna calls herself “a friendly introvert.”
As she says, “I deal with people, and then I get to go back and do a craft. I kind of like being a tailor.”