And just as a denim work shirt and right-fitting jeans make even city dudes look rugged and ready to ride, so the frames that collar artwork influence viewer impressions.
Just as a tuxedo can make a man more handsome, a black tie can give the total look also sets a tony tone.
Likewise, a denim work shirt complemented by right-fitting jeans can make even city dudes look rugged and ready to ride.
So, too, can a picture in a well-chosen and fashioned frame influence viewer impressions of the artwork.
Sometimes a photo, poster, drawing or painting without a frame is a frame in itself and an artistic statement. But many collectors want to specifically showcase, personalize and preserve their finds with frames.
That’s where time-tested custom framers shine over the more impersonal route of choosing a frame off the internet or a generic square from a big-box store.
In Walla Walla, custom framers offer a classic, safe touch for any manner of art, from diplomas to children’s artwork to massive canvases, such as a 6½-by-10 foot painting of a bull. The latter is a tale the framers at Spokane Street’s Kingfisher Gallery & Custom Framing shake their heads over, beaming at the memory. The designer-framer Shanna Fledderjohann, 54, and husband, 66-year-old Dirk Fledderjohann, had to take the door off the gallery’s entryway to maneuver the beast out.
Another designer framer manages a Walla Walla institution, Darrah’s Custom Framing and Design, now paired with Plumb Cellars on Main Street. There, 67-year-old artist Ralph Trethewey works with art clientele and makes frames. The combination of public consultation and crafting suits what he calls his “Lone Ranger lifestyle.”
The responsibility of the framer’s craft is daunting. Thoughtful reputable framers follow basic principles.
“It’s much like creating art itself: design, color and proportion,” Trethewey says.
The objective is heighten the artwork’s aesthetic qualities. But working with another’s creative work to complement, yet not compete with the visual creation, takes sensitivity and know-how.
It takes nine steps to take a project from start to polished finish. And without the designer’s encyclopedic memories with mat colors and textures plus mounting and framing materials, much time can be lost. The framers finish anywhere from six to 20 projects in a week.
The Fledderjohann’s gallery shop has a veritable library of frame choice samples. Panels upon panels feature corner-size samples to lay against the artwork to experiment with the look. There are new fanciful frames with enameled art deco and harlequin designs on one end, all the way across the spectrum to curved gold Baroque options on the other. And there’s everything in between.
Once the choice is made and material obtained from different American frame suppliers, the frame pieces are precisely measured and firmly joined by Dirk Fledderjohann. He spent more than 40 years in the lumber business, and jokes that he’s “the belt and suspenders” skills of the couple’s framing outfit.
It’s the nature of the business that the designer-framer works gently with customers, from the anxious to the cavalier. Judgment and a deep, broad knowledge of materials come in handy when suggesting ideas to the customer who wants to be highly involved.
There are 20 different whites among the mat choices, for example. And if called for, there are types of glazing or glass to choose from, which Shanna Fledderjohann cuts to precision in the back room.
One of the first things that must be done, she says, is to agree on what size the finished work will be. That work could begin with a canvas, a poster, a painting, a display of medals, a wedding ring, sports jerseys, mirrors, or painted glass ─ the possibilities go beyond the expected.
Price is agreed upon at the onset, she says, underscoring that materials can be added or subtracted depending on what the customer wants to spend.
Most artists frame their own pieces, often solely a black or natural rim to put focus on the art explains Shanna. But other times a customer will just set the artwork down in the gallery, tell her to use her judgment, and to call when it’s ready. And then, too, there are the customers concerned about having the artwork “match a sofa.”
A credo for the front of the artwork is as present as the dustcover affixed to the back.
“It’s doing what’s right for the art. It’s not about being right,” says Shanna. “I really want something you really love. I really want what the person wants.”
No doubt though, the process is not simple.
Much like Trethewey sees himself as a “lone ranger,” Shanna calls herself “a friendly introvert.”
“I deal with people, and then I get to go back and do a craft,” she says. “I kind of like being a tailor.”