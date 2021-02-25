By the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
The Four Amigos started out at Cyber Art 509, an artists’ cooperative of more than 60 artists in the 509 area code — Tri-Cities and the surrounding environs.
Its members work in two- and three-dimensional media and include painters, potters, jewelry and glass artists, photographers, wood turners and sculptors, according to cyberart509.org.
An exhibit of work by the Four Amigos will be featured during March at CAVU Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave., in Walla Walla.
The exhibit will feature work by:
- Greg Ashby, Kennewick, a retired graphic artist who painted most of his life. He expresses his intense sense of color with fantasy images and imaginary land- and seascapes using acrylic paints.
- Ed David, Richland, has painted obsessively since age 8 when he saw a sailboat scene in his dentist’s office. His use of color expresses what he calls his addiction to painting, and if he doesn’t stay busy painting, he doesn’t feel good.
- Bill Hermanns, Richland, has painted most of his life. While he does landscapes, he leans toward abstraction, and his compositions and extraordinary color sense demand attention.
- Patrick Fleming, Kennewick, is a retired public school art teacher who works in acrylic and native clay. He remembers drawing pictures while snowbound in the family’s country home in the winter of 1948 and has been digging and using local clay since 1970.