Sometimes it’s just baffling how to broach sensitive subjects with children — give them enough information to understand a complex issue without miring them down in overwhelming, complicated details.
Where babies come from is such an issue. Another is explaining cancer. Then there’s dementia.
The nonprofit Alzheimer’s Foundation of America reports that:
- More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. The number is projected to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050.
- More than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.
- One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia. It kills more than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined.
- An estimated 6.2 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2021. Seventy-two percent are age 75 or older.
- One in nine people age 65 and older, 11.3%, has Alzheimer’s dementia.
- Almost two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women.
- Older Black Americans are about twice as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.
- Older Hispanics are about 1½ times as likely to have Alzheimer’s or other dementias as older whites.
So how can youngsters be helped to understand the odd behavior, the befuddled forgetfulness of family members or friends?
We’re in luck. With cheery illustrations by Mudassir M. Abid, Linda Bozzo crafted English and Spanish versions of “Dancing with Granddad/An Alzheimer’s Story for Children and Their Families” and “Bailando Con Abuelito/Un Cuento Sobre el Alzheimer para Niños y sus Familias,” published by the AFA.
The book is sold online at the AFA e-store at shop.alzfdn.org. Proceeds benefit AFA programs, services and research for an effective treatment/cure for Alzheimer’s disease.
“When Alzheimer’s enters a family’s life, it often brings many questions — children especially may not understand what is happening or why their loved one is behaving a certain way,” said AFA President and CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. “This educational tool gives adults a way to explain Alzheimer’s disease to a child in an age-appropriate way, answer questions and show them that love is a bond that Alzheimer’s can never break.”
In the story, 7-year-old Nia and her parents welcome her grandfather into their home when he can’t live independently any longer because of his Alzheimer’s condition. His behavior changes include confusion, wandering and repeating the same stories. The family realizes he needs to move into a care facility where he will be safer.
After Granddad moved into the care home, Bozzo writes, “Every weekend, they brought Grandad his favorite cookies. They played games together, sang songs ... and Grandad told his stories.”
“Coming from a family where my grandmother, Maria Luisa Floria, lived with Alzheimer’s disease when I was young, this story is very relatable— especially the strong bond between Nia and Granddad,” said Luisa Echevarria, a member of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s Board of Directors.
“Because Alzheimer’s is affecting a growing number of families, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projects Latinos to face the largest increase in Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias of any ethnic/racial group in the United States, it’s important to have this valuable educational tool available in both English and Spanish.”
“Young children, in particular, may sense something is amiss when a family member has Alzheimer’s, but may not be able to understand the subtle changes that are occurring early on in the disease progression,” said AFA Director of Educational and Social Services Jennifer Reeder, a licensed clinical social worker.
“Reading this book together with your child and having a conversation can help make them more understanding and compassionate, less fearful and ultimately learn new ways to communicate with their loved one.”
The AFA suggests in the book how to introduce a conversation with children about Alzheimer’s disease with sample questions to ask the child and tips to help them better understand. It also offers suggestions on how to stay healthy, such as eat nutritious food, drink plenty of water, keep learning, exercise, play with friends, get a lot of sleep and dance.
The AFA Helpline listed in the book, 866-232-8484, is staffed seven days a week by licensed social workers and provides information about discussing Alzheimer’s disease with a child or assistance with other Alzheimer’s-related questions. The Helpline can also be reached by web chat at alzfdn.org or text message at 646-586-5283. The web chat and text messages features can serve individuals in more than 90 languages.