April’s free Museum After Hours presentation will welcome Maryhill Museum of Art Curator of Art Steven Grafe via Zoom. His program tells the story of “Le Théâtre de la Mode: Occupied Paris and the Rebirth of Fashion.”
The program will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 29. Participants must pre-register and can find event details at fwwm.org/virtual-events. Registration is available for upcoming After Hours events through May.
During the Nazi occupation of Paris between 1940–1944, the Germans repeatedly sought to move that city’s haute couture industry to Berlin and Vienna. They hoped to break the “unjust monopoly” of Paris and turn their own cities into cultural centers of the “New Europe.” This effort was unsuccessful, but for four years, the Germans kept the Paris fashion houses from exporting, advertising, and making a profit, according to the release.
Soon after the city was liberated in August 1944, its fashion industry devised a plan to inform the world that Paris couture was still alive and well. This was accomplished by creating miniature mannequins and fashions that were displayed in stage sets created by prominent artists. The Théâtre de la Mode premiered in Paris in March 1945 — before the war ended. The display traveled to London and other European capitals. New fashions and stage sets were created for a 1946 tour that included stops in New York and San Francisco, the release states.
These same miniature fashions were given to Maryhill Museum of Art in 1952, where they are now shown in nine replicas of the original stage sets. This online program will explore the background of Le Théâtre de la Mode, but people can also visit Maryhill Museum of Art, which is now open for visitation.
Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, is open from noon-5 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and $4 for children ages 6-12. Museum members and children younger than 6 are admitted free of charge. The cost of a visit can be put toward membership to receive free admission all year long.