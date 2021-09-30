Kathryn Witherington
Kathryn Witherington, executive director of Downtown Walla Walla Foundation, at Big House Brew Pub.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

The Fort Walla Walla Museum After Hours program from 5-6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, will feature a talk by Kathryn Witherington, executive director of Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.

Witherington's free presentation will be in the museum's Grand Hall at 755 NE Myra Road.

She will talk about the history of downtown Walla Walla as a neighborhood, the anatomy of a historic building, and the importance of historic preservation to the economy and community.

She will also discuss downtown’s new listing on the National Register of Historic Places and benefits that brings to the neighborhood.

Masks are required on museum grounds. For more information, contact info@fwwm.org 509-525-7703 or see fwwm.org.

 

