French-Canadian Québéçois priest John Baptiste Abraham Brouillet came to the Walla Walla Valley in September 1847, just a few weeks before the massacre at Whitman Mission.
As a member of the Fort Walla Walla Museum Living History troupe, retired teacher Jeannot Poirot will portray Brouillet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the museum, 755 NE Myra Road.
Brouillet established a mission about 25 miles south of the Whitmans shortly after he arrived. Although Brouillet and missionary Marcus Whitman had some disagreements when Catholic priests first came to the Valley, they developed a friendship.
Brouillet was on his way to Whitman Mission to verify a rumor of a terrible occurrence and found the Whitmans’ bodies, along with 11 others killed at the scene.
A handful of Indian warriors responsible for the slayings were still present. When he arrived, Joseph Stanfield, a Métis, was preparing the bodies for burial and Brouillet helped bury them. Brouillet also helped arrange the release of 60 captives taken at the Mission.
Brouillet went on to become a pioneer figure in Walla Walla’s Catholic institutions, purchasing the land for St. Vincent’s Academy in 1863, and founding Saint Patrick’s School for boys in 1865. He also founded Des La Salles school for boys, which later became Desales High School.
Admission: $9 adults, $8 seniors/students, $4 kids ages 6-12, and free for kids under age 6. See fwwm.org or contact the museum at info@fwwm.org or 509-525-7703 for more details.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.