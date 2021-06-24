Summer at the Fort Walla Walla Museum, 755 NE Myra Road, means blue skies, gardens, the Pioneer Village and a variety of events.
Starting June 23, the museum will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Monday.
Virtual: After Hours
During the free, virtual Museum After Hours presentation Thursday, June 24, from 5-6 p.m., Donna Aycock Cummins’ program will focus on two pioneer families who arrived in the Walla Walla Valley 162 years ago. Register to attend at fwwm.org. Attendees can participate in a live Q&A afterward.
The land in Eastern Washington Territory and the Walla Walla Valley was officially open to settlement in 1859 after Congress ratified a treaty with the Nez Perce, Yakama, Umatilla, Walla Walla and Cayuse tribes. The tribes had been forced to relocate to the Umatilla Tribes Indian Reservation, an hour south of Walla Walla.
In October 1859, the families of Amos and Mary Mendenhall Barnett and William and Priscilla Ayers Moore arrived within a week of one another at the town soon to be named Walla Walla. They had endured the trials of the Oregon Trail over the previous five months. The stories of these intertwined families are a part of local history and the family history for descendants who, many generations later, still live here.
On Site: L&C Weekend
On the weekend of June 26-27, Pacific Northwest Living Historians will camp out for two days on the museum’s upper grounds for Lewis & Clark Weekend. The reenactors will demonstrate tools and skills employed by explorers of the epic Lewis and Clark expedition.
In 1804, Lewis and Clark’s expedition set out into the Louisiana Territory to find the best route to the Pacific Ocean. Their voyage took them from St. Louis, Missouri, to the mouth of the Columbia River and back again. With no means for resupply, the Corps (a U.S. Army unit of 31 men accompanied by Sacagawea and her infant child, Jean Baptiste) needed to use a diverse combination of skills, along with the right equipment, to survive.
The PNLH interpreters will share handling flintlock firearms, fire starting with flint and steel, camp cooking, constructing clothing from leather and making canoe paddles. The program will take place from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday.
On Site: Living History
At 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, Pam Myers will portray pioneer and community leader Lettice Millican Clark Reynolds during a Living History presentation.
Lettice Millican was born in 1830, the oldest of 12 children. In 1843 her family headed west with a wagon train carrying 1,000 settlers. After her family settled in the Willamette Valley, she married Ransom Clark, who in 1855 obtained a 640-acre donation claim along Yellowhawk Creek.
Lettice and her husband came to Walla Walla to prove up their claim in 1855 but were driven out by the Indian War of that year. Ransom Clark died in Portland in 1859, and Lettice returned to Walla Walla the same year to complete their cabin, now located in the museum’s Pioneer Village.
She was the first white woman to reside in the Walla Walla Valley after the Whitman massacre, later marrying mill owner Almos Reynolds and becoming a public benefactor who made substantial gifts to Whitman College.