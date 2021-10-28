“Unfortunate Compromise," by Nancy Elizabeth Anderson, 266 pages, available on Amazon.com in softback or Kindle version.
LA GRANDE — Former Milton-Freewater resident Nancy Elizabeth Anderson recently released her first novel, “Unfortunate Compromise,” which delves into Civil War history.
The longtime La Grande resident was born in Nebraska, grew up in Milton-Freewater and graduated from Walla Walla University, has a master's in social work and is a therapist and counselor.
Employing a mix of historical and author-privilege characters, Anderson chronicles troubling times that led to the Civil War.
Anderson carries the story forward a century plus, "leaving the reader to enthusiastically determine the consequences,” according to an early review from Tom Hayes of St. Petersburg, Florida.
She spent three years writing the novel. It started during an annual national November NaNoWriMo writing event.
