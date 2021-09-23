“After not finding an age-appropriate and fun chess book for my kids, I decided to write one,” said former College Place resident Tiffany Varesko Dunham.
The result is “The 8th Pawn,” a new 24-page children’s book that introduces children as young as 2 to the game’s basics.
The mom of three youngsters said the book’s story format will help kids ages 2-7 fall in love with chess before they ever play it. The Dunhams don’t watch TV or computer screens, she said, rather they read a lot of children’s books so her goal became finding an approachable way to teach what chess is all about.
“Children will indirectly learn the name of each chess piece while the fantastic illustrations work together with the words to give a basic idea of how each piece moves.
“Children can build a solid foundation for chess so that when it’s time to sit down and learn, they can actually enjoy playing,” Dunham said.
In her story, a curious, determined pawn takes readers on his journey while he learns about the game and doesn’t give up until he finds out what chess is all about.
To publish the book, Dunham has engaged Kickstarter and has raised $2,101 toward her $5,000 goal at ubne.ws/8thpawn. The project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Thursday, Sept. 30. “The 8th Pawn” is currently only available as a pre-order at Kickstarter via the link. If successful, the 24-page book will be printed in paperback format in North America.
“The 8th Pawn” is her first book, and despite publishers reaching out, she decided to self-publish. She worked with illustrator Mousam Banerjee to make her ideas for the images come to life.
A brief video on her Kickstarter site animates the inquisitive pawn as it describes the book’s contents. Those who learn chess make 16 lifelong friends to take anywhere they go, and that “you’re never too young to make new friends,” the video says.
Dunham said chess challenges children’s minds, teaches focus, patience and the importance of rules, honor and thoughtfulness.
The game of chess teaches terminology that can be spoken with others from all over the world as the game spans countries, cultures and generations. It introduces the pieces, their names and their movements in a fun, engaging manner.
Born in Northern California in 1987, Dunham moved with her family to College Place when she was 10. She spent two years at Walla Walla Valley Academy before doing Running Start and earned her high school diploma from Walla Walla High School and her associate of arts degree with honors from Walla Walla Community College. She attended Walla Walla University for a year abroad in Spain, before finishing her bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington. During college she worked at the College Place Maurice’s shop and tutored chemistry students at WWCC.
After graduating, she worked briefly as a high school Spanish teacher at a private school before beginning a career in marketing. She and husband Luke Dunham live in Port Orchard, Washington, and part time in Cannon Beach.
She learned to play chess around 8-years-old when older brother Dustin Varesko became engrossed with learning chess strategies and playing anyone who was willing, even his little sister and often beat her in a three-move checkmate.
She is teaching chess basics through “The 8th Pawn” to her children, Liliana, 5, and Alina, 3, and said 1½-year-old Liam won’t be far behind.
“Chess playing has been shown to enhance children’s logical, critical and creative thinking, math and reading skills, as well as improve their memory and concentration,” she said.
Dunham plans to continue writing children’s books while her three kids are young and they continue to inspire her.
“First up is a sequel story that will further chess education for children so they can learn the next steps beyond what ‘The 8th Pawn’ teaches,” she said.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.