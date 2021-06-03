The work of five Eastern Oregon artists are featured in June at Cavu Cellars, 175 E. Aeronca Ave. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
A reception will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 5, to meet Oregon artists Janni Kerns of Haines, Sarah Fry of Baker City, Alicia Andrews of Burns, Sarah Greenman of Halfway and Mary Davies Kerns of Princeton.
Each artist brings her own style of painting and subject matter to the show, such as landscapes, wildlife the cosmos, still life and an accumulation of all those things in some works.
Janni Kerns hails from Baker County and prefers animals and people for her subject matter. Her renderings allow her to push the boundaries of color. Making the most of the watercolor medium, she uses primarily transparent pigments and utilizes many glazes of color to create a luminous quality.
Mary Davis Kerns creates graphite drawing and watercolor paintings. She portrays animals and people in a spare style that captures the essence of her subject matter.
“When I create, I am experimenting, making discoveries, and testing my understanding of world around me. I often start with photographs a subject and then explore it in depth via multiple sketches and drawings. These drawings free me to complete works that are pared to the essential. What interests me is not a photographic representation of my subject matter, but an interpretation brings out the beauty of what ever it is I am painting. I want to communicate without words using light, color, and form. The world around me is uniquely beautiful and the beauty and peace of the world is what I try to imbue my work with.”
Fry uses paintings in a landscape format to communicate her ideas of place, home and familiarity. This Western land, as powerful and dominant as it is, is always changing.
“You can’t make this stuff up,” Fry often mutters as she squints at the summer storm clouds backlit by the evening sun. In tandem with investigating western landscapes, Fry is equally concerned with how humans and more precisely, human things fit into the landscape. Fry often includes food, containers, and other objects of man-made nature in her landscapes, all the while asking,” where do we fit in all of this?”
Andrews observes her surroundings and creates paintings that at first may seem like a collection of divergent objects pleasingly arranged, but they also tell a story. Each unique creation contains pieces of her everyday life connected by a narrative in her head.